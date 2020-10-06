Former iKON member B.I appointed executive director of IOK Company

It has been reported that former iKON member, B.I, has been appointed as the executive director of IOK Company.

The announcement was made on the official company website of IOK Company as they stated that Kim Han Bin (B.I's real name) has become their executive director.

The former idol group member has drawn the attention of many people as he had not been active after he left the group iKON. Many are interested in B.I's future activities as the executive director of the management agency that houses many renowned celebrities such as Jo In Sung, Go Hyun Jung, Jang Yoon Jung, and more.



After hearing the news of B.I. becoming the new executive director, many netizens have taken an interest in the IOK Company. One netizen posted on an online community the list of celebrities that are currently being managed by the agency.

Many netizens are shocked at the big-name celebrities the company manages and are impressed with the size of the company. Many netizens couldn't hide their surprised reactions as they shared their thoughts on the online community.



Meanwhile, B.I. had left the scene of the entertainment industry for a while after he voluntarily withdrew from the boy group iKON. He was previously suspected of buying marijuana and LCD through an acquaintance between April and May of 2016.



Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, this is surprising."

"This news was out of nowhere. I'm so surprised."

"Wow, the list of celebrities is really long and has big-name stars on it too."

"This is so crazy."



"How did he become the executive director? So random."



"I'm thinking this was all planned. There were articles released about his volunteer work before too."



"This is like some script of some drama."

