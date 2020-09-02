8

Posted by germainej

Insider gives insight on B.I's good deeds and service to charity following drug controversy

An insider talked about B.I's commitment to charity since his drug controversy.

As previously reported, B.I is suspected of receiving marijuana and LSD from Han Seo Hee in April to May of 2016. Though he admitted to smoking marijuana in a police investigation, he denied using LSD.

Since earlier this year, the former iKON member's good deeds and service to charity have been noted by fans. He was revealed to have anonymously donated 10,000 face masks to Chinese fans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and 50,000 face masks to fans worldwide. Fans also shed light on his kind gesture towards one of his fans and his donations to child welfare organizations.

This past April, B.I also delivered 1000 masks to kids through the Angels' Haven for Children. An official from the charity organization stated, "He started doing charity since last November. Aside from what's been in the headlines, B.I comes in whenever his schedule allows."


One insider and acquaintance of B.I expressed, "Before the controversy erupted, B.I would go to the orphanage without telling anyone even when he was receiving love as a member of iKON. He spent time giving presents to the children and teaching them about music. It's a pity that people think B.I is doing volunteer work because of self-reflection [due to the drug controversy]. He does his best every time he goes to volunteer."

  1. iKON
  2. B.I
3

hokagenojutsu24 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

That's true. People think that he is only doing these deeds coz of the controversy but I know he has been doing these even way before. He just never publicized it nor does he want to and he still doesn't. But people he donates to are becoming more vocal about it because they want to clarify and defend him. He has always been a good Samaritan even before the controversy.

ikonicmd41 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Please do not provide false information. He also denied using marijuana during the statement. The only thing he accepted was that he was thinking of using it. but did not dare and use. Do not speculate, he never made such a statement. His statement already has a confidentiality order, we wouldn't even know if he had made such a statement.

