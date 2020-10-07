2

BAE173's Yoojun goes on a sunny bike ride in debut trailer

BAE173's Yoojun is featured in the latest debut trailer for the group!

In his trailer, Yoojun seems to be in good spirits as he goes for a bike ride on a sunny day. 

As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo, as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Yoojun's debut trailer above and Junseo's here if you missed it. 

