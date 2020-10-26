35

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Girls' Generation's Yuri shares a rare glimpse of TVXQ Changmin's wedding with Taeyeon & YoonA

Girls' Generation's Yuri treated fans to a rare glimpse of TVXQ member Changmin's wedding, which took place back on October 25!

In her recent Instagram post, Yuri wrote, "Side by side," and shared a photo of her standing with fellow members Taeyeon and YoonA in the crowd at an elegant, outdoor wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, many fans were disappointed at the fact that Changmin's wedding was held under strict privacy due to COVID19, as they hoped to see glimpses of the idol interacting with his fellow member Yunho as well as his good friends like Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINeeEXO, etc. 

Outside of Yuri's rare SNS post below, other SM Entertainment artists like Super Junior's Leeteuk and BoA also shared some secretive Instagram story posts, hinting that they were most likely attending Changmin's wedding back on October 25. 

Congratulations once again to TVXQ's Changmin on his marriage!

나란히 나란히 🙃

yvangelica2,457 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

who's next? hahahaa

so happy to see the idols being happy!

2

bangsy123164 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Congratulations again, Changmin! I hope you too are happy.


It looks so lush and romantic (I love night weddings).

