3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Former X1 members Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang reveal teaser images for 'Memories'

AKP STAFF

Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang have revealed teaser images for 'Memories'.

Lee Eun Sang is featured in the latest teasers for the former X1 members project single collaboration 'Memories', which drops on October 14 at 6 PM KST. After Kim Woo Seok, he takes on the nature concept against a blue sky.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang's collaboration track.

  1. Kim Woo Seok
  2. Lee Eun Sang
  3. MEMORIES
0 912 Share 75% Upvoted
NTX
NTX reveal thrilling full MV for 'Survive'
50 minutes ago   0   234
NCT, NCT U
NCT U go wild in 'Misfit' track video
1 hour ago   1   1,203

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND