Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang have revealed teaser images for 'Memories'.
Lee Eun Sang is featured in the latest teasers for the former X1 members project single collaboration 'Memories', which drops on October 14 at 6 PM KST. After Kim Woo Seok, he takes on the nature concept against a blue sky.
Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang's collaboration track.
Former X1 members Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang reveal teaser images for 'Memories'
