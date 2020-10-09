NCT U go wild in 'Misfit' track video

NCT U have dropped their track video for "Misfit".



"Misfit" is the second official track video of NCT 2020's upcoming new album 'Resonance Pt.1' following NCT Dream's "Deja Vu", and it's a fusion of pop and hip hop inspired by '90s themes with confident lyrics about breaking free from society's mold.



'Resonance Pt. 1' drops on October 12 KST. Check out NCT U's "Misfit" track video above!

