13

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT U go wild in 'Misfit' track video

AKP STAFF

NCT U have dropped their track video for "Misfit".

"Misfit" is the second official track video of NCT 2020's upcoming new album 'Resonance Pt.1' following NCT Dream's "Deja Vu", and it's a fusion of pop and hip hop inspired by '90s themes with confident lyrics about breaking free from society's mold.

'Resonance Pt. 1' drops on October 12 KST. Check out NCT U's "Misfit" track video above!

  1. NCT
  2. NCT U
  3. MISFIT
1 1,224 Share 93% Upvoted

1

quark1239511,650 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Oh My God I'm obsessed. This is so good. Everyone brought it and Sungchan fits quite well with the rap line. 💚💚

Share
NTX
NTX reveal thrilling full MV for 'Survive'
50 minutes ago   0   234
NCT, NCT U
NCT U go wild in 'Misfit' track video
1 hour ago   1   1,203

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND