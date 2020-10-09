NTX reveal thrilling full MV for 'Survive'

NTX have revealed a thrilling full music video for "Survive".



In the MV, an injured student runs from capture as a group of his fellow classmates hunt him down. "Survive" is the second track for NTX' debut after their previous pre-debut song "Black Hole", and the above video reveals a short teaser for their third pre-debut track.



Watch NTX' "Survive" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.