NTX have revealed a thrilling full music video for "Survive".
In the MV, an injured student runs from capture as a group of his fellow classmates hunt him down. "Survive" is the second track for NTX' debut after their previous pre-debut song "Black Hole", and the above video reveals a short teaser for their third pre-debut track.
Watch NTX' "Survive" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
1
0
Posted by51 minutes ago
NTX reveal thrilling full MV for 'Survive'
NTX have revealed a thrilling full music video for "Survive".
0 234 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment