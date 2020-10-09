1

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

NTX reveal thrilling full MV for 'Survive'

AKP STAFF

NTX have revealed a thrilling full music video for "Survive".

In the MV, an injured student runs from capture as a group of his fellow classmates hunt him down. "Survive" is the second track for NTX' debut after their previous pre-debut song "Black Hole", and the above video reveals a short teaser for their third pre-debut track. 

Watch NTX' "Survive" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. NTX
  2. SURVIVE
0 234 Share 100% Upvoted
NTX
NTX reveal thrilling full MV for 'Survive'
50 minutes ago   0   234
NCT, NCT U
NCT U go wild in 'Misfit' track video
1 hour ago   1   1,203

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND