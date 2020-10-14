14

12

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK will meet with fans at exclusive 'TikTok Stage with BLACKPINK' event

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK plan to meet with fans through the video platform 'TikTok' after sweeping up the music charts with their first full-length album 'The Album'.

YG Entertainment announced the event 'TikTok Stage with BLACKPINK' on October 14. During the event, BLACKPINK will connect with fans through various sessions as they discuss details and behind-the-scenes stories of 'The Album'.Winners of the pre-event will be able to participate in the live video call during the event that will take place on October 21 at 7 PM KST.


YG Entertainment stated that the purpose of this event is to have the members grow closer to their fans as they are known for their fond love for their fans. The agency stated that they hope this event can bring BLACKPINK closer to BLINKS.

Previously, BLACKPINK ranked second on the U.S. Billboard Album Charts and the British Official Charts, which are considered the world's two biggest pop charts, with "The Album." BLACKPINK became the first girl group to top the Billboard 'Artist 100' chart.

  1. BLACKPINK
2 1,005 Share 54% Upvoted

0

83degrees3,525 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

The way I'm waiting for 2021 just to get tour announcements 💀 😭😭

Share

-1

choochookwain605 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

I can't wait to see Blackpink do the 'TikTok Dance Challenge' 💃🎵😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
4 days ago   143   43,086
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Debuts of All Time
5 days ago   49   26,766

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND