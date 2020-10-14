BLACKPINK will meet with fans at exclusive 'TikTok Stage with BLACKPINK' event

BLACKPINK plan to meet with fans through the video platform 'TikTok' after sweeping up the music charts with their first full-length album 'The Album'.

YG Entertainment announced the event 'TikTok Stage with BLACKPINK' on October 14. During the event, BLACKPINK will connect with fans through various sessions as they discuss details and behind-the-scenes stories of 'The Album'.Winners of the pre-event will be able to participate in the live video call during the event that will take place on October 21 at 7 PM KST.





YG Entertainment stated that the purpose of this event is to have the members grow closer to their fans as they are known for their fond love for their fans. The agency stated that they hope this event can bring BLACKPINK closer to BLINKS.



Previously, BLACKPINK ranked second on the U.S. Billboard Album Charts and the British Official Charts, which are considered the world's two biggest pop charts, with "The Album." BLACKPINK became the first girl group to top the Billboard 'Artist 100' chart.



