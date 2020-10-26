15

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ENHYPEN continue countdown until debut with 'dusk' image teaser

The upcoming boy group from popular Mnet survival program 'I-LAND' is gearing up for their official debut!

On October 26 KST, ENHYPEN unveiled a concept teaser image entitled 'Dusk.' In the dark image, a golden throne can be seen saturated in a red filter, adding a strong element of drama to the scene. Leading up to the throne is a short stack of steps with a carpet cascading down invitingly.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is scheduled to debut on November 2.


Check out the full image below, and stay tuned for more until then!

sophie-fan0 pt 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

NOVEMBER 2ND??????? DID I JUST SEE NOVEMBER 2ND DEBUT???? OMG IS THIS TRUEE

princesspop470 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Enhypen debut on November 2 😱

