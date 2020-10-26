10

MONSTA X members boast model-like charisma in new 'Fatal Love' unit and group teasers

MONSTA X has just dropped another set of teasers ahead of their comeback!

On October 26 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled unit and group teaser images for their 3rd full-length album 'Fatal Love.' In the images, which are much more vibrantly colored than previously released teasers for the comeback, the members exude a model-like chicness, confident posing in a bar-like setting as they gaze toward the camera.

Meanwhile, 'Fatal Love' is set for release on November 2.


Check out the teaser images below!

Damn they all look so good.

