MONSTA X members boast model-like charisma in new 'Fatal Love' unit and group teasers

MONSTA X has just dropped another set of teasers ahead of their comeback!



On October 26 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled unit and group teaser images for their 3rd full-length album 'Fatal Love.' In the images, which are much more vibrantly colored than previously released teasers for the comeback, the members exude a model-like chicness, confident posing in a bar-like setting as they gaze toward the camera.

Meanwhile, 'Fatal Love' is set for release on November 2.





Check out the teaser images below!