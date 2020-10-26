EXO members pose for photos with Chen only moments before his military enlistment

EXO shared a tender moment together before Chen's enlistment.



On October 26 KST, Chen arrived to his training camp, where he will receive basic training before beginning his military service as an active duty soldier. As the idol had previously expressed his intention to join the army quietly, the time and place of enlistment were kept private.





That same day, SM Entertainment took to EXO's fanclub community on LYSN to share images of Chen at the training camp site with fellow members Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Sehun. In the images, the members show their close bond as they pose happily together, with two of the photos showing the members playfully rubbing Chen's head.





Meanwhile, Chen is the fourth EXO member to begin his military enlistment, following Xiumin, D.O, and Suho. Xiumin and D.O entered the military in May and July 2019, respectively, while Suho began his service this past May.



Check out the photos of the group together below!



