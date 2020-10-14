DAY6's Jae asks fans to stop sending malicious threats to a person he replied to on Twitter

On October 14, DAY6's Jae took to Twitter to ask netizens who were sending malicious threats to a particular netizen, after the netizen was indrectly involved in a controversy surrounding Jae's past comments.

After Jae apologized to netizens for his comments back on October 11, a netizen reached out to Jae and explained that a friend was currently being harassed by other netizens on SNS, solely due to the fact that Jae's controversy arose after the idol replied to this particular netizen's Twitter post.

In response, Jae apologized to the two netizens involved and sincerely asked other netizens to stop the harassment. Read the idol's post below.