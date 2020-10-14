Ahn Young Mi sheds tears as she talks about being happy for the first time in months, camping with Park Na Rae, Na-Eun, Solar, & Park So Dam

On October 13, JTBC's new healing camping variety show 'Gamsung Camping' (or 'Sentimental Camping') premiered with cast members Ahn Young Mi, Park Na Rae, Park So Dam, A Pink's Na-Eun, and MAMAMOO's Solar!

On this episode, the 5 cast members set off on their first ever camping trip of the show, joined by surprise guest Song Seung Hun.

After dinner, the ladies and Song Seung Hun sat down for some honest talk in the quiet camping site, where actress Park So Dam brought up the topic of what it means to rest and relax. Comedian Park Na Rae shared that for her, hanging out with people and having fun was her way of relaxing and resting. On the other hand, comedian Ahn Young Mi suddenly surprised everyone by choking up and shedding tears!

She began, "I think this year was a year where I had to deeply reflect on myself, somewhat by force. I think if I was still the old me, I would never even think about going camping. I would have just kept going forward, working and working." All of the cast members were very alarmed when Ahn Young Mi began shedding tears, not believing what they were seeing!

The comedian continued, "Earlier, I kept saying, 'Let's look at the sky one more time, let's look at the scenery one more time'. In the past, even when I had schedules where filming was outdoors, I never let myself enjoy any of that. Today, I just felt so very happy." Earlier during the day while preparing dinner with everyone, Ahn Young Mi had commented to her fellow members, "This is the first time this year that I'm enjoying the outdoor breeze."

Furthermore, Ahn Young Mi opened up about the difficulties everyone is currently dealing with as a result of the global COVID19 pandemic. She said, "This year, we can't do any of the things that were so normal before. And suddenly, the person who was always by my side supporting me for the past 5 years, is in New York and I haven't seen him for 7 months, and I have no idea when I will even see him again in person. It was so hard on me."



Back in July of this year, Ahn Young Mi made a surprise announcement by revealing that she was already married to her longtime boyfriend. The comedian shared that the couple had registered their marriage in February of this year.

For more clips from this week's premiere of JTBC's 'Gamsung Camping', scroll down below!