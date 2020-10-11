Jae apologizes for his comments on neurodiversity and passing them off as sarcasm

DAY6'sJae apologized for his actions.



A few hours ago, Jae made comments about neurodiversity that hurt many people. When confronted about it, he commented about cancel culture, saying, "After being on this platform I've come to realize that some latch onto cancel trains without even getting the full story for their entertainment. Apologies to anyone who actually took offense, no harm intended. For trains, unfollow please. You're not welcome here, Have [sic] a good day!"

When someone called him out on his tweet, he responded:

All the tweets have now been deleted. He's issued an apology that reads as below:

Some are still hurt by his words, pointing out that Jae has often said things and have hidden behind that excuse that he was being sarcastic. Others defended him, saying that Jae has learned from his actions and is growing as a person.

