Block B's Park Kyung to begin his mandatory military service this month

According to various media outlet reports on October 14, Block B's Park Kyung will be enlisting for his mandatory military service this month, carrying out his duties as an active duty soldier.

Park Kyung is expected to begin his basic military training on October 19, after delaying his enlistment earlier this year. His earlier request to delay his mandatory service came as a result of his lawsuits against the agency managing artists Vibe, Song Haye, Lim Jae Hyun, etc. Soon afterward, prosecutors found Park Kyung guilty of defamation of character and ordered him to pay a fine.

With the lawsuit and investigation over, Park Kyung will now take a brief hiatus from his entertainment promotions during his mandatory military service. Meanwhile back in September, Park Kyung was accused of being a school bully during his middle school days by his former classmates. He then admitted to the accusations and apologized for his past actions.