BAE173 gets their own 'V Live' page as they inch closer to debut

BAE173 is inching closer and closer to debut.

"BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul. The group is debuting very soon with debut trailers dropping for all the members, and they've now opened a 'V Live' channel for their fans. The first broadcast will be at 8PM KST, later today on the 26th.





You can follow their new 'V Live' channel here.