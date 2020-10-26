1

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BAE173 gets their own 'V Live' page as they inch closer to debut

AKP STAFF

BAE173 is inching closer and closer to debut.

"BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul. The group is debuting very soon with debut trailers dropping for all the members, and they've now opened a 'V Live' channel for their fans. The first broadcast will be at 8PM KST, later today on the 26th.

 

You can follow their new 'V Live' channel here.

  1. BAE173
0 488 Share 33% Upvoted
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
8 hours ago   126   57,741
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
8 hours ago   126   57,741
Super Junior
Super Junior to reveal 10th album in December
6 hours ago   2   2,502
BVNDIT, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, Nature, Oh My Girl, REDSQUARE, Saturday, SECRET NUMBER, Weeekly, Weki Meki
10 Girl Groups You Need To Stan
15 hours ago   14   2,089

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND