News
Posted by jennywill

Wheesung to return to activities after profopol scandal

Wheesung will be returning to activities.

He had stepped away from the industry because of his usage of profopol. Earlier in the year, he had also used etomidate, which, while not illegal, has the same effects as propofol, which is illegal. While he was ultimately not charged with any offenses, his putting all fault on Amy had been revealed to be lies through recordings. He stepped away from the industry, but will be back on December 19th.

The proceeds from the concert will be donated to help research on children's cancer.

