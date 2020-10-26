2

Jessi tells Lee Sang Min to act his age when he continues to tease her about Kim Jong Kook

Jessi showed off her trademark honesty and confidence once again.

She was on the October 25th episode of 'My Little Old Boy". Lee Sang Min stated the conversation by saying, "When Jessi was on 'My Little Old Boy' last time, we asked her who she would marry and who she liked the most, and she picked Kim Jong Kook."

Jessi had picked Kim Jong Kook before, and she explained, "My choices included Lee Sang Min and Kim Jong Kook. Kim Jong Kook's mother liked me so much, so we just talked about marriage and children. I said on broadcast that if we had a baby, the baby would be muscular, and she liked that.

However, when Lee Sang Min tried to push the conversation into a love line, Kim Jong Kook and Jessi were flustered and said they were just close friends. Ultimately, Jessi snapped at Lee Sang Min, saying, "Why are you like this even though you're that old?", and ended the conversation.

LMAO you can't beat our Queen Jessi

Wow, this actually merited an article?!

