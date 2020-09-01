YouTuber Minasang who previously had a complex for her large face announces some happy news

Korean YouTuber Minasang was previously a hot topic as she appeared on KBS Joy's 'Ask Anything' with concern over her large face.

She also experienced hardship and sorrow as netizens photoshopped her face to look slimmer. However, things have gotten a lot better as she announced through her Instagram that her boyfriend had returned from his mandatory military service.

Minasang posted a series of happy photos with her boyfriend on Instagram as they celebrated his return. She also posted a vlog of her day with her boyfriend on her YouTube channel.





Minasang received much support and congratulatory messages from her fans, as she announced that she was reunited with her boyfriend after his long service in the military.

Meanwhile, Minasang appeared on an episode of KBS Joy's 'Ask Anything' and gained much interest from netizens. She appeared on the show due to concerns over her face. She stated she had a lot of stress from her large face, that doesn't seem to become smaller no matter how much weight she loses.