Jessi's arrival. Jessi enters the mainstream as a singer with "NUNU NANA"

It has been over a month since Jessi's new song "NUNU NANA" has been released but her song is still going strong as it keeps its spot on the top of the charts.

"NUNU NANA" is the title track to Jessi's third mini-album 'NUNA' and is a powerful hip-hop dance genre song. Jessi participated in writing the lyrics to the song and producers such as Penomeco and Psy participated in producing the song. The message of the song is to live confidently without caring about other's opinions.

Jessi's song received much support and love from her fellow celebrities such as Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain, and Jay Park as they participated in the "NUNU NANA" challenge. Also, the music video of the track currently has over 22M views on YouTube as it ranks in the upper rankings on the main music charts in Korea. With such a performance, Jessi is in her prime in her music career since her debut.

Jessi made her debut in the Kpop music industry with the name Jessica H.O back in 2005. However, she was only able to be recognized by the general public in 2015 when she made an appearance in 'Unpretty Rap Star'. Through the show, Jessi was able to imprint the image as the 'Strong Unnie (Older Sister)' character and receive much love from netizens.

Since then, Jessi has been steadily gaining popularity and recognition for her character and music. Jessi will soon make an appearance on MBC's 'Hang Out With Yoo' as she forms a project group with Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.