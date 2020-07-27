Korean YouTuber expresses her sorrow and anger after netizens Photoshop her face

YouTuber Minasang (Cha Min Kyung) recently revealed her complex about her 'large face' which received sympathy from netizens but has become angered as certain bad apples continue to make fun of her look.





On July 27th, YouTuber Minasang left a long letter on her Instagram page. She wrote, "My anger increases so much that tears roll down" as she continued to explain the current situation she was in.



Recently, Minasang visited a photo studio to take some profile headshots. She stated, "I was happy that someone (photographer acquaintance) wanted to take a photo of me for who I am and I was happy to make someone else happy."





However, Minasang was shocked to find out that a heinous thing was going on behind her back. She stated, "I found out that there are a group of people who have hidden behind my back and made a photoshop challenge of my photo" and released the screen captures of the hideous act.

Minasang stated, "They were not even worth dealing with and I tried to bear it but then I became disillusioned when I realized that these people do not know what they are doing is wrong. They don't know how to respect others."





She continued to state: "I feel apologetic to the unnie (who took my photo). I feel it's my fault for being ugly and devaluing her photo. I thought I became strong but the emotions I suppressed have exploded."







Previously, Minasang appeared on KBS Joy's 'Ask Anything' and confessed her worries about her large face. She stated that no matter how much dieting she does, her face remains the same size. She confessed that there are people who make fun of her and ridicule her.



