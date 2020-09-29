The producers of KBS2 drama 'Homemade Love Story' apologize for the recent nudity controversy

The producers of the drama 'Homemade Love Story' have apologized for the recent nudity controversy that arose.

The production team of KBS2's weekend drama, 'Homemade Love Story' made a statement saying, "We humbly accept the criticism about the scenes that aired on September 27th and made the viewers feel uncomfortable. We plan to edit the scene in question on all platforms where viewers can rewatch the episode."





They added, "We will become the production team that puts the best effort to pay close attention to our production."





The fourth episode showed Woo Jae Hee (played by Lee Jang Woo) entering into the villa. Lee Bit Chae Woon (played by Jin Ki Joo) entered the bathroom and ran into Woo Jae Hee who had just finished his shower. Lee Bit Chae Woon thought that Woo Jae Hee was a pervert and hit him on the head with a plunger.

Woo Jae Hee became unconscious when he was hit in the head and fell towards Lee Bit Chae Woon. When he fell, his bath gown slipped off exposing his genitals.

The body part was blurred but they included an elephant cry sound which made the viewers feel uncomfortable to watch.

Many netizens were disapproving of the scene as it was too provocative for a weekend drama. It was more controversial as it was aired during a time when many viewers including children are watching TV. Netizens filed a complaint with the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC). One official from the KCSC stated, "There were over twenty complaints filed right after the episode aired. The complaints will be reviewed by the committee."



