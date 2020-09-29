[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] EVERGLOW - '-77.82x-78.29'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. LA DI DA

2. UNTOUCHABLE

3. GxxD BOY

4. NO GOOD REASON





EVERGLOW is one of my favorite girl group rookies to come out of K-Pop's newest generation. I find their powerful edgy concepts draw me in every comeback, and I was not surprised that -77.82x-78.29 also made me fall victim to the group's insanely great energy and charm.

The four-song EP begins with "LA DI DA", the group's title track. Before I even saw the music video, this song made me think of an 80s superhero movie OST. As an EVERGLOW title, this song was powerful, epic, and attention-grabbing without being overtly loud or unpalatable. I understand if the group's past titles have not been your cup of tea, but there is simply an undeniably irresistible charm to this song!



Track 2, "UNTOUCHABLE" is extremely synth-heavy! Again, the retro funk and disco sound is super trendy among K-Pop groups right now, so I'm not surprised to see this rookie group follow suit. This song's progression is palatable, but nothing too surprising about the song overall.

"GxxD BOY" is my favorite track on the album and the one I'd recommend most! The super catchy instrumental paired with their vocals really sticks like glue in your brain. There's a particularly great variation between rap and vocals on this track. The "La la la la la la" bridge punctuates the rap performance so well and the melody at the bridge breaks down into an immaculate hip-hop-inspired chorus. This is a song that shouldn't work but it does.

"No Good Reason" rounds out the release with a vocal performance that's focused on the girl's singing abilities. The song itself had kind of a strange mix on it that made it sound a bit clearer, or louder than the other songs on the album. There were no downtempo tracks on this release.



MV REVIEW

The music video for EVERGLOW "LA DI DA" honestly blew me out of the water. I absolutely ate up the action hero theme and comic book style of the music video! We love it when our female idols get to showcase something beyond their "beautiful" and "delicate" images.

The song is synth-heavy, and it just paired so well with the edgy and dark shots. The styling was immaculate (there have definitely been some questionable styling choices for girl groups this last quarter of K-Pop comebacks), and every member absolutely rocked their outfits, hair, and makeup. The production value for this MV makes it seem like Stone Entertainment is not here to mess around when it comes to EVERGLOW promotions.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..10

MV Concept……..10

MV Score: 9.3





Album Production…...8

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...6

Album Score: 7.3





Overall: 8.3