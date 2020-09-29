U-KISS member Hoon will be discharged from mandatory military service today

U-KISS member Hoon (Yeo Hoon Min) will be discharged from the military today later today on September 30 KST.



Hoon announced that he will be discharged on September 30 through his social media account on September 6th.



He stated, "I was supposed to be discharged on October 20 but I will receive an early discharge and will be returning home on September 30. I will see you soon. I love you, Kiss Me (The fandom name for U-KISS)" as he expressed his affection towards his fans.







U-KISS's official fan website also announced that Hoon will be returning in September. They announced, "Hoon, who was scheduled to be discharged from the military in October, will be discharged from the military in September. He will be discharged from his holiday break rather than returning to the military after his vacation. He will be discharged in accordance with the Ministry of National Defense's guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID19. Please show support and interest for his promotions after he is discharged from the military."



Hoon first made his debut as a ballad singer in 2009 under his real name Yeo Hoon Min. However, he joined U-KISS in 2011 to continue his music career. He also was active as an actor as he appeared in dramas such as 'Bel Ami', 'Sweet Home, Sweet Honey', and 'Unknown Woman'. Back in March of 2019, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and completed his mandatory military service after 18 months.

