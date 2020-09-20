3

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Ravi and Taemin talk about how the Ravi-Taemin-Kai friendship trio started

Ravi and Taemin talked about their friendship.

The duo was on the episode on 'Where Is My Home?' on the 20th. Ravi had won the last time he was on the show, and explained, "Today, I came because Taemin was on the show. Originally, Taemin, Kai, and I were friends separately. But Kai said it was too much work to all meet separately, and suggested that we start hanging out together. That's how our 6-year friendship started."


The two promised to bring Kai on the show if they won this round as well. Do you think you'll get to see the trio on the show together?

