WEi pose for a pre-debut photoshoot with 'GQ'

WEi posed for their first full group photoshoot.

The group, made of Daehyun and Donghan of 'Produce 101 Season 2', Yohan and Seokhwa from 'Produce X 101', and Yongha and Junseo from 'Under Nineteen', is scheduled to debut soon on October 5th.

During their pre-debut photoshoot, leader Daehyun said that WEi's charm was that all the members had different personalities and strengths, and that everyone had a different weapon to show on stage. Yohan said, "We're thinking about what to do as a team instead of setting individual goals. The good thing about a group is that you can fill one another's lacking parts. I want to be like the midfielder in soccer that can keep the team's balance."

Check out their photos above and below.