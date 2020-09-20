7

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

'2020 MAMA' announces its event date

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' ('2020 MAMA') has announced their date.

The 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' is one of the biggest music events of the year, usually spanning from 2-3 days in various different countries. However, it looks like this year the award ceremony will only occur on one day (most likely due to COVID-19). The date announced is December 6th, and there is no venue announced either, meaning it's likely to be virtual.

All the same, mark your calendars for December 6th and stay tuned for the lineup.

meera-sahir489 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Nice that Mnet changed the award show to possibly virtual, but I hardly doubt they are going to change their level of biasedness. After all, mismanagement was the reason SM and YG boycotted them. Hope they be better this time, although, let's admit, I'm having that hope rock-bottom low

