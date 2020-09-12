Netizens talk about why 'I-LAND' trainee Park Sung Hoon refused to introduce his sister to fellow trainees

Netizens talked about the 'I-LAND' trainee Park Sung Hoon and his sister.

On September 11 KST, Mnet's survival program 'I-LAND' aired its penultimate episode with yet another elimination before the final round. Apart from the sad farewells, the trainees also gathered round and had fun eating together.

During the meal, the trainees decided to ask each other questions about personal preferences. When trainee Lee Hee Seung asked everyone who they would like to introduce their real-life sisters to, Park Sung Hoon responded adamantly: "Really none, really none."

While everybody else ended up choosing someone, Park Sung Hoon really did not raise his hand at all and said, "I would never introduce you people to my sister", with the subtitles: "(even if dust goes inside my eyes!)*".



After the episode, netizens on a forum talked about Park Sung Hoon's undying affection for his sister. Based on a documentary where he appeared as a young figure skater, he cares for his sister all day long, allowing her to sit on his lap and holding her hand wherever she goes.

Netizens hilariously reacted: "Now, why can't I have a brother like Park Sung Hoon", "That's my one dream", "Is that really possible between siblings? Aren't they supposed to bicker like me and my brother lol", "OMG what a handsome brother she has".

In related news, Park Sung Hoon previously garnered attention for his visuals as a former figure skating champion.



*A saying that signifies that one wouldn't do something even if severely threatened

