The former figure skater turned 'I-LAND' trainee gains attention for his visuals after the first episode

The former figure skater turned idol trainee gained attention for his visuals after the first episode of Mnet's new idol survival show 'I-LAND' aired.



On June 27 after the first episode, netizens started talking about who had the best visuals in the show. Someone wrote a post titled "This I-LAND trainee is receiving the most attention after the first episode due to his visuals".

It was reported Park Sung Hoon was a figure skater before he became a BigHit trainee for 2 years. In the comments, some were agreeing with the original poster while others were being critical. Some of the comments include: "Is this the best they could do..??", "Well, he is okay", "I think he'll be really popular.","Wow, he is definitely going to debut.", "He looks so cute when he smiles."

Check out the pictures below. What do you think?

