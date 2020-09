KNK has dropped the official tracklist and lyrics for their upcoming album.

As announced, the boys will be returning with a 3rd mini-album 'KNK Airline' later this month! With a dashing pilot concept, KNK has prepared a 5-track album with the title song "RIDE". In the tracklist poster, the members are walking across a vast field, surrounded by the lyrics for each song.

Check out the previous teaser photos here! The new album will be released on September 17 at 6 PM KST.