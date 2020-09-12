CL reveals new image for 'Post Up' + details regarding her upcoming solo activities

CL has revealed her thoughts regarding her upcoming activities.
On September 13 KST, the solo artist took to social media and uploaded a new image for her mysterious release 'Post Up'. Along with the charismatic photo, CL wrote to her fans GZBz:
"Hello GZBz and everyone who has been supporting and waiting for me.
It's been a while since I showed my face, so personally this is a very nervous and thankful moment that I've prepared.
There are so many things I'd like to say, and I thought a lot about how to communicate with you all."
"But, as always, I thought that it would be best to express myself honestly with a dance and a song! +POST UP+ is a short video that I am releasing before the drop of my album, for my loyal and patient fans GZBs!"
"I wanted to communicate with you all as soon as possible, so this is all I have for now. But this is a special gift that I've prepared! I hope that my heart can convey its message.
With the beginning of October, I hope to release more singles and a full-length album, so let's enjoy POST UP wholeheartedly and devour it, get ready! I am really excited that I will be making more memories with my GZB. Stay healthy! Thank you, always."
So far, CL has released a series of Intro videos for 'POST UP', a preview before the drop of her full album.
Are you excited for CL's return? Stay tuned for more updates!
Log in to comment