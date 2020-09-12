CL reveals new image for 'Post Up' + details regarding her upcoming solo activities

CL has revealed her thoughts regarding her upcoming activities.

On September 13 KST, the solo artist took to social media and uploaded a new image for her mysterious release 'Post Up'. Along with the charismatic photo, CL wrote to her fans GZBz:

"Hello GZBz and everyone who has been supporting and waiting for me.

It's been a while since I showed my face, so personally this is a very nervous and thankful moment that I've prepared.

There are so many things I'd like to say, and I thought a lot about how to communicate with you all."

항상 그래왔듯이 제가 가장 솔직하게 저 자신을 표현할 수 있는 노래와 춤으로 전달하게 되었어요!



+POST UP+은 저를 믿고 너무 오래 기다려준 우리 팬분들 GZB들을 위해 감사한 마음으로 앨범 발매 전에 미리 공개하는 짧은 비디오에요! — CL (@chaelinCL) September 12, 2020

"But, as always, I thought that it would be best to express myself honestly with a dance and a song! +POST UP+ is a short video that I am releasing before the drop of my album, for my loyal and patient fans GZBs!"

우리 GZB들과 다시 추억 만들 생각에 기대돼요.

건강하시고! 항상 감사합니다 — CL (@chaelinCL) September 12, 2020

"I wanted to communicate with you all as soon as possible, so this is all I have for now. But this is a special gift that I've prepared! I hope that my heart can convey its message.





With the beginning of October, I hope to release more singles and a full-length album, so let's enjoy POST UP wholeheartedly and devour it, get ready! I am really excited that I will be making more memories with my GZB. Stay healthy! Thank you, always."

So far, CL has released a series of Intro videos for 'POST UP', a preview before the drop of her full album.

Are you excited for CL's return? Stay tuned for more updates!