LOONA's Olivia Hye, Yeojin, and Jinsoul are ready for the midnight festival at '12:00' with their new teaser photos

LOONA continues to prep for their midnight festival with the comeback album '12:00'.

On September 23 KST, the girl group released the poster images of members JinSoul, Olivia Hye, and Yeojin. In the photos, the girls exude their beauty at different times of the day - Olivia Hye shines bright in the late after noon sun as JinSoul shows off her beauty at dusk, while Yeojin alluminates in the night.

LOONA will be releasing their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!