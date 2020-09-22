LOONA's Olivia Hye, Yeojin, and Jinsoul are ready for the midnight festival at '12:00' with their new teaser photos

9

LOONA continues to prep for their midnight festival with the comeback album '12:00'.

On September 23 KST, the girl group released the poster images of members JinSoul, Olivia Hye, and Yeojin. In the photos, the girls exude their beauty at different times of the day - Olivia Hye shines bright in the late after noon sun as JinSoul shows off her beauty at dusk, while Yeojin alluminates in the night.

LOONA will be releasing their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

soapbox366 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yeojin's hairstyle looks really cute on her

godstayzen10 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I love the theme of this comeback already. Their hairstyles too like props to the stylists. I can't wait!!! 2 cbs in one year i'm so hyped.

