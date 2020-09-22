Baekhyun's intense gaze pierces into the camera in the recent teaser photos of SuperM's title track "One (Monster & Infinity)"

SuperM is almost ready for their comeback in less than three days.





Previously, SuperM released teaser images of Taemin. The boy group continues to release teaser photos as they release the next set of teasers.

On September 23 KST, teasers of member Baekhyun was released. With the same abstract and artistic concept as before, Baekhyun shows off his charisma with his intent gaze that pierces through the camera.



"One (Monster & Infinity)" from SuperM's first full album 'Super One' will be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates.