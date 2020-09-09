Child actress Park Si Eun garners attention after news of her girl group debut, continuing her legendary dance singer father's legacy

Child actress Park Si Eun (19) is garnering attention after news of her impending girl group debut!

Earlier this week, hit producer team Black Eyed Pilseung announced the establishment of their very own entertainment agency, High Up Entertainment. The label then confirmed they would be debuting a new girl group by the end of 2020, and one of the members would be child actress Park Si Eun, already well-known for her appearances in dramas such as 'Six Flying Dragons', 'Good Wife', 'Criminal Mind', 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop', and most recently, 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'.

Furthermore, child actress Park Si Eun is also well-known by the Korean public as the daughter of the legendary dance singer Park Nam Jung, considered a 'K-Pop idol' of the 1980's. Park Nam Jung has made various TV appearances with his daughter in the past, and often times, Park Si Eun was praised for her pretty visuals.

Formerly a trainee under JYP Entertainment's acting branch, Park Si Eun is said to have inherited her father's dancer and musician genes directly. Black Eyed Pilseung also confirmed Park Si Eun's talents in singing and dancing, coining her as one of the main vocalists of the upcoming girl group.

Meanwhile, the upcoming new girl group 'High Up Girls' produced by Black Eyed Pilseung is said to contain various talented members.

