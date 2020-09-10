fromis_9's Seoyeon to sit out on 'My Little Society' promotions due to injury

fromis_9's Seoyeon will be sitting out on 'My Little Society' promotions due to a leg injury.



On September 10, Off the Record Entertainment confirmed Seoyeon would not be participating in promotions for fromis_9's upcoming mini album 'My Little Society'. The label stated, "Seoyeon recently had a leg injury during the preparation for the album promotion. She went to a hospital immediately and underwent a thorough medical examination. According to the expert’s opinion that she needs to focus on treatment and recovery, we have decided to continue the third mini-album promotion with only eight members of fromis_9, excluding the injured artist."



fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.



Take a look at the full statement from Off the Record Entertainment below.





[💡#fromis_9] 프로미스나인 이서연 3rd Mini Album ‘My Little Society’ 활동 관련 안내



