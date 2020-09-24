14

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Cosmic Girls finally unveil the members of their first ever unit group, CHOCOME

AKP STAFF

The members of Cosmic Girls's first ever unit group CHOCOME have finally been unveiled!

It turns out, CHOCOME consist of 4-members: Dayoung, Yeoreum, Soobin, and Luda! CHOCOME will be debuting on October 7 at 6 PM KST with their 1st single album, 'Hmph!'. The girls' title song "Hmph!" is a super catchy, energetic number filled with CHOCOME's quirky charms, while their b-side track is a remake of a 1998 classic by Baby V.O.X, "Yayaya". 

Are you excited to see Dayoung, Yeoreum, Soobin, and Luda promoting as Cosmic Girls's first ever unit CHOCOME?

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. Dayoung
  3. Luda
  4. Yeoreum
  5. Soobin
3 1,574 Share 82% Upvoted

0

coco_puffs-2,705 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

0

tyger11469 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Crayon Pop! :)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND