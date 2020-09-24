Cosmic Girls finally unveil the members of their first ever unit group, CHOCOME

The members of Cosmic Girls's first ever unit group CHOCOME have finally been unveiled!

It turns out, CHOCOME consist of 4-members: Dayoung, Yeoreum, Soobin, and Luda! CHOCOME will be debuting on October 7 at 6 PM KST with their 1st single album, 'Hmph!'. The girls' title song "Hmph!" is a super catchy, energetic number filled with CHOCOME's quirky charms, while their b-side track is a remake of a 1998 classic by Baby V.O.X, "Yayaya".

Are you excited to see Dayoung, Yeoreum, Soobin, and Luda promoting as Cosmic Girls's first ever unit CHOCOME?