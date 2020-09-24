19

4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SuperM reveal stunning teaser visuals for their 'Marvel' collaboration!

SuperM have just dropped some stunning teaser visuals for their upcoming collaboration with 'Marvel'!

The official announcement including specific details will come later tonight during SuperM's comeback countdown live broadcast on YouTube. The boys are expected to release a unique SuperM x 'Marvel' collaboration merch line, plus more. 

Meanwhile, SuperM's anticipated 1st full album 'Super One' as well as the full MV for their title track "One (Monster & Infinity)" will be out in a matter of hours, on September 25 at 12 AM EST!

2

NineMusesMinha142 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

wow..

2

xx-jenn-xx5,356 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

interesting.....very interesting...

