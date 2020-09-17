Check out BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s comeback mini album tracklist including featuring artist Lee Eun Sang

BDC (Boys Da Capo) have revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming 1st mini album, 'The Intersection: Belief'!

The trio's new mini album is set to contain a total of 5 tracks, starting with "Dump", then moving on to title track "Shoot The Moon", as well as "Drowning", "I'll Be A Star", and last but not least, "Go Get Her" feat. Lee Eun Sang!

Some fans will remember that BDC members Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Jun, and Yun Jung Hwan appeared along with former X1 member Lee Eun Sang as the four Brand New Music trainees of Mnet's 'Produce X 101'. BDC then debuted as a trio without Lee Eun Sang while he promoted with his project group X1. Now, fans will get to see the four labelmates working together again!

BDC's full comeback with their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief' is set for next week on September 23 at 6 PM KST!