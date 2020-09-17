Netizens react to singer Song Haye's recent SNS post in light of Park Kyung being fined for defamation of character

Netizens have come across a recent SNS post made by singer Song Haye, which some interpreted as a jab toward Block B's Park Kyung.

Earlier this week, the court officially ordered Park Kyung to pay a fine for committing defamation of character. The issue began late last year, when Park Kyung mentioned artists names including Vibe, Song Haye, and more while shading the act of 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation).

Then, in Song Haye's recent SNS post, the singer was seen using the hashtag #事必歸正, an idiom which describes how a person or event may fall to misunderstandings and false judgements at first, but eventually, justice and order will be put to place. Fully, Song Haye was seen commenting, "In the end, #SaPilGwiJung (事必歸正). 1st mini album coming soon, look forward to it my loves (emoji)."

When this recent SNS post began garnering attention via online communities, netizens couldn't hide their disdain. Many expressed their reactions through memes, as you can see below:

Meanwhile, earlier this year, domestic music charts such as Melon took measures to counter illegal chart manipulation by eliminating the 'Hourly chart', and more.