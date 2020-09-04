BTS unveil 2nd official poster for 'Break The Silence: The Movie'

BTS have unveiled the second official poster for their upcoming documentary film, 'Break The Silence: The Movie'.

Originally expected to premiere this September 10, the release of 'Break The Silence: The Movie' in physical theaters has been delayed for countries including South Korea, due to the resurgence of the COVID19 pandemic. You can visit the film's official website, BREAK THE SILENCE THE MOVIE, to see if the movie is premiering in your country.

Meanwhile, BTS's 'Break The Silence: The Movie' retells the story of the group's legendary debut show at the Wembley Stadium in London, as well as the boys' journey across their worldwide stadium tour.

