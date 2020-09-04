Check out brand value rankings of TV variety personalities for the month of September

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for TV variety personalities for this month, based on big data analysis!

From August 4 through September 4, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 currently promoting TV variety personalities in fields such as communication, community activity, social activity, participation, etc.

The 1st place title went to the nation's MC Yoo Jae Suk once again this month, as the star earned a total of points. During the past month, Yoo Jae Suk was at the center of the public's attention after making his co-ed group debut, as Yoo-Duragon of SSAK3. 2nd place went to Yoo Jae Suk's fellow 'Running Man' cast member Kim Jong Kook, earning a total of 1,303,806 points. 3rd place went to female comedian Park Na Rae, who earned a total of 1,297,153 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Lee Woo Geun, Kim Gook Jin, Lee Sang Min, Kim Gu Ra, Lee Hyori, Song Ji Hyo, and Super Junior's Heechul.

