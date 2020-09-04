GOT7's Mark selected as new spokesperson for telecommunication brand 'China Unicom'

GOT7's Mark will be representing the face of Chinese telecommunications brand 'China Unicom'!

Officially, Mark will be endorsing 'China Unicom' as a collaboration artist with the brand. 'China Unicom' is considered to be one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan regions.

Meanwhile, GOT7's Mark is also establishing himself as a prominent solo artist in China, participating in a collaboration song titled "The Words I Never Told You" to aid children separated from their parents, releasing his solo digital single "Outta M Head", and more.

