TV Personality Ham So Won stated that she debuted in the entertainment industry to support her family, just like actor Park Bo Gum

Ham So Won revealed that she made her debut in the entertainment industry to support her family, just like actor Park Bo Gum.



On the September 21 episode of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It', the show revealed the celebrities who had declared bankruptcy due to mounting debts.



Actor Park Bo Gum had filed for bankruptcy with the Seoul Central District Court in late 2014 after failing to pay off his personal debts. The court accepted the application in March 2015 and declared bankruptcy on Park Bo Gum. It was revealed that Park Bo Gum had taken on the debt when he was cosigned a joint surety with his father when he was just 15-years-old due to family circumstances in the past. His father had borrowed 300 million KRW (~257,544 USD) but the debt increased to 800 million KRW (~686,784 USD) as he failed to repay it.



Eventually, Park Bo Gum was able to clear his bankruptcy status after several months with the consent of his creditors after agreeing to abide by the arbitration of the Seoul Central District Court.



Reporter Park Jung Ah stated, "There is an article of Park Bo Gum speaking about his feelings when the news of his bankruptcy was reported in 2015. He stated that he was very upset. He can't speak about the details but he felt the news was over-exaggerated. He stated that he wanted to be a proud and reliable son to his father but felt that he wasn't able to and felt apologetic to his father."

Reporter Park Jung Ah revealed that Park Bo Gum had been dreaming of debuting in the entertainment industry since his sophomore year of high school.

In response to this news, Ham So Won stated, "I also had to make my debut in the entertainment industry to support my family after my father's business failed. I challenged myself in various fields such as acting and singing along with the Miss Korea competition. I think if my family didn't fall into difficulties, I wouldn't have to live such a diligent life."