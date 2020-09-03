Boys Da Capo (BDC) drop teaser poster for their first comeback since debut with 'The Intersection: Belief'

Brand New Music's youngest rookie group Boys Da Capo (BDC) has dropped a teaser poster for their first comeback since debut, with their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief'.

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan, Boys Da Capo debuted back in October of 2019 with their self-titled 1st single album, 'Boys Da Capo'. In their latest comeback teaser poster, the three BDC members are caught in motion as they climb up a rugged staircase in black and white.

Stay tuned for more information on BDC's 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief', set for release this September 23 at 6 PM KST.

