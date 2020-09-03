Sunmi shows off her expert cooking skills on this week's 'Delicious Rendezvous'



Sunmi appeared as a guest on this week's broadcast of SBS's 'Delicious Rendezvous', showing off her cooking skills!

In the episode of the show that aired on September 3 KST, Sunmi was seen cooking beansprout soup for the 'Delicious Rendezvous' cast members.

She saw the table set up for Korean pancakes and pointed out that there was no soup. Therefore, she volunteered to cook some soup, with help from Super Junior's Heechul.

Many netizens were impressed as Sunmi cooked the soup with expert skills and added the ingredients fearlessly. She also made netizens laugh with her reaction while doing a taste test of her own cooking. In the end, the soup turned out delicious.

After having a taste of Sunmi's soup, even chef Baek Jong Won complimented the singer on her cooking skills. Sunmi, being a fan of the chef, felt accomplished and happy to hear a compliment from him.