7 girl group TikTok accounts you should definitely check out



If you find yourself spending countless hours scrolling through TikTok, you probably know that some of your favorite girl groups use the platform! The content they post highlights their various talents, like singing, dancing, and even includes some comedy. Here are 7 girl groups' TikToks you should definitely check out.

1. A Pink

Even though A Pink's TikTok account is relatively new, the girl group been fairly active on the video-sharing platform. Here's a video of A Pink's Eunji singing her new song 'AWay' and enjoying the fresh air!

2. BLACKPINK

If you're a Blink, then you'll be pleased to know that BLACKPINK has a TikTok! The girl group's most recent post features Lisa and Rosé completing the 'Doom Doom' challenge on the set of the 'How You Like That' music video.





3. Red Velvet

If you liked Irene and Seulgi's recent song 'Naughty', then you're in luck because Red Velvet's TikTok has some exclusive videos of the two members dancing to their summer hit. Plus, their matching black bobs and retro outfits are total throwbacks.





4. ITZY

ITZY's latest single 'Not Shy' is a confidence-boosting song with mesmerizing choreography. Take a look at ITZY dancing to their latest hit on TikTok.



5. GFriend

GFriend posts plenty of solo TikToks of each member, which means you'll get to see everyone shine on screen no matter who your bias is. Watch GFriend's SinB pose to the group's song, 'Crossroads'!



6. CLC

The #WAPChallenge has been taking social media by storm, and it looks like CLC has accepted the challenge. Here are some CLC members goofing off to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's trending song.

7. Cosmic Girls

The Cosmic Girls' TikTok account features their graceful dance moves and unique personalities. Here's a TikTok of Yeoreum doing the 'Butterfly' dance!