Posted by Mocha89 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

7 girl group TikTok accounts you should definitely check out

If you find yourself spending countless hours scrolling through TikTok, you probably know that some of your favorite girl groups use the platform! The content they post highlights their various talents, like singing, dancing, and even includes some comedy. Here are 7 girl groups' TikToks you should definitely check out. 

1. A Pink 

Even though A Pink's TikTok account is relatively new, the girl group been fairly active on the video-sharing platform. Here's a video of A Pink's Eunji singing her new song 'AWay' and enjoying the fresh air!

@official_apink2011

은지와 함께하는 ##어웨이챌린지 😊웃으며 어웨이를 불러봐요😆유라이크 필터에서도 은지를 만나실 수 있습니다:)#Ap#ink #Eu#nji #AW#ay #AW#aychallenge#smi#lewithtiktok

♬ 오리지널 사운드 - Apink

2. BLACKPINK 

If you're a Blink, then you'll be pleased to know that BLACKPINK has a TikTok! The girl group's most recent post features Lisa and Rosé completing the 'Doom Doom' challenge on the set of the 'How You Like That' music video.

@bp_tiktok

Doom doom challenge😂

♬ How You Like That - BLACKPINK


3. Red Velvet 

If you liked Irene and Seulgi's recent song 'Naughty', then you're in luck because Red Velvet's TikTok has some exclusive videos of the two members dancing to their summer hit. Plus, their matching black bobs and retro outfits are total throwbacks.

@redvelvet_smtown

##LetsGetNaughty 감당할 수 있겠니🤪 #놀#이챌린지 #N#aughtyChallenge ##이 #N#aughty #R#edVelvet_IRENE_SEULGI ##드벨벳_아이린_슬기 #I#RENE ##이린 #S#EULGI ##기 #R#edVelvet ##드벨벳

♬ 놀이 (Naughty) - 레드벨벳-아이린&슬기


4. ITZY 

ITZY's latest single 'Not Shy' is a confidence-boosting song with mesmerizing choreography. Take a look at ITZY dancing to their latest hit on TikTok.  

@itzyofficial

##ITZY ##NotShy ##ITZY_NotShy ##DUET ##듀엣 ##챌린지 ##NotShy챌린지

♬ Not Shy - 있지

5. GFriend 

GFriend posts plenty of solo TikToks of each member, which means you'll get to see everyone shine on screen no matter who your bias is. Watch GFriend's SinB pose to the group's song, 'Crossroads'! 

@official_gfriend

##클론스쿼드 ##여자친구 ##GFRIEND##신비 ##SINB 띤비챌린지:D

♬ 교차로 (Crossroads) - 여자친구(GFRIEND)

6. CLC

The #WAPChallenge has been taking social media by storm, and it looks like CLC has accepted the challenge. Here are some CLC members goofing off to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's trending song. 

@cube_clc_official

[📽] Another ##wap ##wapchallenge 🙈🙉@sssorn_chonnasorn#C#LC ##엘씨 #SO#RN #손 ##OH_#SEUNGHEE #오승# #CHAN#G_SEUNGYEON #장승연#

♬ 오리지널 사운드 - CLC·씨엘씨

7. Cosmic Girls

The Cosmic Girls' TikTok account features their graceful dance moves and unique personalities. Here's a TikTok of Yeoreum doing the 'Butterfly' dance!

@official_wjsn

##우주소녀 ##WJSN 와 함께하는 ##BUTTERFLY 챌린지 🦋 ##BUTTERFLYchallenge 💛 ##여름 ##YEOREUMhttps://vt.tiktok.com/AQA4nU/

♬ BUTTERFLY - 우주소녀

staretitties
2 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Pendragonx2,040 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

That series of TikToks by CLC are hilarious
