Ailee has released a brand new comeback trailer for her 5th mini album, 'I'm'!

In the comeback trailer film, Ailee reveals details including the titles of the 5 new tracks in her upcoming album, the release date, as well as a quick audio snippet of her title track, "When We Were In Love". Previously, Ailee hinted at her fall return with a powerful and emotional ballad album, exciting fans.

Look forward to more updates on Ailee's comeback, set for October 6 at 6 PM KST!