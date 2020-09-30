BLACKPINK roll out a charismatic D-1 comeback poster for 'The Album' release

BLACKPINK's comeback with their 1st full album 'The Album' is officially 1 more day away!

In their new D-1 comeback concept poster, the BLACKPINK members rock dark, edgy styles reminiscent of the emotional vibes in their "Lovesick Girls" MV teaser. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be featured as the first artists of a new YouTube Original series, 'RELEASED', airing on October 1 at 11:45 PM EST. Fans can catch all kinds of behind-the-scenes moments from BLACKPINK's comeback preparations this past year, all leading up to the world premiere of the "Lovesick Girls" MV on October 2 at 12 AM EST.

Who's pumped for 'The Album'?