Julien Kang celebrates the 75th National Liberation Day of Korea

Actor Julien Kang celebrated the 75th National Liberation Day of Korea with the Korean national flag 'Taegeukgi'.



The National Liberation Day of Korea is a holiday observed annually on August 15th to commemorate the end of the Japanese occupation of Korea. Many celebrities shared their celebration on their social media accounts and Julien Kang was one of them.

The actor posted his selfie with the Korean national flag. In a caption, he wrote, "Today is the Liberation Day of Korea...#RepublicofKorea fighting #freedom #peace"

In related news, Julien Kang will appear on tvN's new variety show 'Cash Back' this August 25th.