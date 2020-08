On August 9, SM Entertainment launched a new Twitter account for SMTOWN based in the USA.

The account debuts with a message that promises localized updates and increased interactions with fans based in the USA.



Welcome to the OFFICIAL SMUSA Twitter account! 🎉 We are so excited to be launching a new channel for us to share updates & interact with you all. We hope you will look forward to all of the exciting things we have in the works to continue uniting our artists with their fans! 😊 pic.twitter.com/6E0KFmTNyy — SMTOWNUSA (@SMTOWN_USA) August 9, 2020

Earlier on, SM Entertainment joint hands with Naver to expand their global market as well as improved global fan packages via V Live's platform. This Twitter account could be the company's first step in their expansion!